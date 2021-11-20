Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

