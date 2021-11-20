Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post $22.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 832.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $98.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMBL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

GMBL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 410,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,671. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

