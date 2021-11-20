Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Establishment Labs worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ESTA stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

