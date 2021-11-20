Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.82

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.82 and traded as low as $48.01. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 11,079 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

