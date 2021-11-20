Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.50 on February 15th

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ERM opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Friday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 867.33 ($11.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -934.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

