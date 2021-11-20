European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,835,000.

Shares of EWCZ traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 146,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,101. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

