Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.07 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and approximately $145,327.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

