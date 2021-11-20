Everex Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $333,555.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.