Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the highest is $3.10 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVFM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,110. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

