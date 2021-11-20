Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the highest is $3.10 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVFM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,110. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.