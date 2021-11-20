Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evogene were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Evogene by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evogene by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Evogene Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Aegis started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

