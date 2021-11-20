Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of EVH opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Evolent Health has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Evolent Health by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Evolent Health by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.