Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 462,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.