Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

TSE EIF opened at C$45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.87%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

