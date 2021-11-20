EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. 691,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,234. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $496.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

