EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.
EZPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.
