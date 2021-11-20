EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZCORP stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EZCORP worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

