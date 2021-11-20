Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $526,675.05 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.68. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $455,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

