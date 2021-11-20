FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $461.20 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $467.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.51.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.