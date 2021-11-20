FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS.
Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $461.20 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $467.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.51.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.80.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
