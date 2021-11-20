Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.65. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

