Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

