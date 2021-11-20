Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post sales of $92.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $91.70 million. Fastly posted sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $350.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $410.90 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $416.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.