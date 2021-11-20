Fear Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Fear has a market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

