Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

