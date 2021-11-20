Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

