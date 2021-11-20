Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.56

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.56 and last traded at $161.21, with a volume of 13248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.