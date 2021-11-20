FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 2.7%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.13. 373,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 385,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

