Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.56. 4,639 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

