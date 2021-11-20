Financial Analysis: GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) & Its Competitors

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GLG Life Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GLG Life Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 228 617 584 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.50%. Given GLG Life Tech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million -0.25 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.73

GLG Life Tech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09% GLG Life Tech Competitors -164.96% -53.18% -11.27%

Risk and Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, meaning that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLG Life Tech competitors beat GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

