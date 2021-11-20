Financial Comparison: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) versus Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -18.76% -17.84% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Westwater Resources and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Battle North Gold 1 0 2 0 2.33

Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

