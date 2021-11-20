Financial Contrast: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Glimpse Group and RealNetworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RealNetworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

RealNetworks has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given RealNetworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and RealNetworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 48.57 -$6.09 million N/A N/A RealNetworks $68.06 million 0.85 -$4.85 million ($0.25) -4.92

RealNetworks has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A RealNetworks -18.15% -12.82% -7.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealNetworks beats The Glimpse Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate. The Consumer Media segment generates revenue from video compression and enhancement technology portfolio. The Mobile Services segment consists of the various digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service (SaaS) offerings. The Games segment focuses on the development, publishing, and distribution of casual games, which are offered via mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company was founded by Robert Glaser in February 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

