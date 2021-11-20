Financial Review: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Inter Parfums’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums $539.01 million 5.45 $38.22 million $3.25 28.48

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 12.12% 14.28% 10.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Inter Parfums 0 1 2 0 2.67

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Inter Parfums has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Inter Parfums.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Olaplex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

