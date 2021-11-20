Financial Survey: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 10.79% 6.47% 4.46% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.93% 29.71% 19.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AXT and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38

AXT currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $126.01, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXT and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $95.36 million 3.95 $3.24 million $0.32 27.53 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 14.16 $18.19 billion $3.94 31.54

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats AXT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

