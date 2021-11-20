First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 49.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,055,768 shares of company stock worth $33,432,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

