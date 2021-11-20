First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

