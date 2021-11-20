First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $461.20 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $467.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

