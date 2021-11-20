First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.8% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 53,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

