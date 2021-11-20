First Hawaiian Bank Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

