First Hawaiian Bank Has $991,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

