First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 428 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

FLT stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

