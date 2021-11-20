First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.47 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

