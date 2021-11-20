First Hawaiian Bank Sells 54 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NYSE NSC opened at $273.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.70 and its 200 day moving average is $267.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

