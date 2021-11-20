First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

