First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,952. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

