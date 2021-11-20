First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

