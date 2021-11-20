First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.21 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $61.15 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

