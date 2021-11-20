First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.46 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.81.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,343 shares of company stock worth $6,546,007. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $246.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.