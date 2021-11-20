First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

