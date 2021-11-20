First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 12,417 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $25.68 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $897.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

