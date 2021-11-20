First PREMIER Bank Purchases 500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,139 shares of company stock worth $109,442,192 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.