First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,207 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock worth $312,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

