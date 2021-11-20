First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,271,000 after buying an additional 415,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

